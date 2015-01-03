Dads Everywhere Can't Get Enough Of Their New Selfie Sticks

twitter.com/redletterdave Dads can’t get enough of their selfie sticks

There is no gift more perfectly “dad” than a selfie stick.

“This year, dads everywhere got their hands on some selfie sticks, and the photos could only be described as ‘peak dad,'” Selena Larson at the Daily Dot reports.

A selfie stick plays into every deep set desire in a dad’s heart.

He loves the practicality of the stick — it lets him fit more people into the photo!

He can take pictures from wacky new angles.

It allows him to mortify his children with endless new family photo opportunities, and it’s just hip enough for a dad to feel “on trend” with his tween kids.

Unlike the teens they aim to imitate, many dads love to include the actual stick in their selfies. “I think it is cool to have the selfie stick in the selfie,” Jon Steinberg, Mail Online CEO and father of two, told us.

This holiday season hundreds of fathers across the country were blessed with selfie sticks and could barely contain their joy.

Here are some of our favourites:

When your dad gets the selfie stick pic.twitter.com/BeCYvkGaBL — sierrrrrra (@siiierrrraa) December 25, 2014

my dad having too much fun with the selfie stick pic.twitter.com/AMZCIYsI9a — ✨Raja✨ (@RajaaaaMarie) December 26, 2014

My dad got a selfie stick….. pic.twitter.com/yAVWRE3ltb — Quentyn Wessel (@quentynwessel) December 29, 2014

My dad loves his new selfie stick hahahhaa someone get him to stop pic.twitter.com/MJeoMmZvQe — emma waldron (@EmmaJaneWaldron) December 26, 2014

My dad wanted to take a selfie on the train and broke out the selfie stick pic.twitter.com/ijliTeRRkm — Paulie (@pauliebrucato) December 28, 2014

Omg I love my selfie stick A photo posted by Jon Steinberg (@jonsteinberg) on Dec 12, 2014 at 5:26am PST

So my dad got a selfie stick… pic.twitter.com/9C2nf94Dfy — Tay (@taylor983648) December 28, 2014

I'm currently watching my dad use a selfie stick Is this even real life pic.twitter.com/iIcNHbENAR — Sammy (@SammyAlbon) December 28, 2014

grandpa got a selfie stick pic.twitter.com/6AS0EqXZwk — Ashley (@ashleyyregann) December 28, 2014

