People are trolling the Oregon militiamen with amazing 'Daddy swore an oath' videos

Jon Ritzheimer, one of the armed men occupying a wildlife building in rural Oregon, apologised to his family in a video for participating in the occupation instead of being there for the holidays.

“Your daddy swore an oath. He swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution,” he said tearfully.

After that video was widely circulated, some opponents of the Oregon militiamen chose to respond with mockery instead of outrage. The result is a series of parody videos, first spotted by Deadspin, under the hashtag #DaddySworeAnOath that mimic Ritzheimer’s original.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

