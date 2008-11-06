Daddy Cuts Off Idiotic Yahoo Heiress's Allowance

Courtenay Semel, the bratty and pugnacious daughter of ex-Yahoo! executive, Terry Semel has been cut off. Daddy’s pulled her allowance. Perhaps because she’s getting into fights with Las Vegas bouncers, but perhaps because Google is her search engine of choice.



Now what’s the poor gal going to do? The same thing every socialite does: Start a reality show. Or maybe she should just film a sex tape instead. That would teach Daddy a lesson or two.

NY Post: THE cash flow’s been corked for Yahoo! heiress Courtenay Semel . “Courtenay’s dad cut her off,” a friend of the bisexual “social” told us. The daughter of former Yahoo! CEO Terry Semel, and an ex-girlfriend of Casey Johnson and Tila Tequila, “is freaking out because she doesn’t know what to do.” The solution may be a reality show. “She’s looking into it because she needs money,” our snitch said. We guess Semel somehow erased her last attempt at reality fame, the flop “Cattle Drive,” from memory.

