This dad uses Photoshop to turn his kids' drawings into reality -- and the results are terrifying

Some parents hang their kids’ drawings on the fridge. Tom Curtis uses them to create images of his own.
Thanks to Curtis’ Photoshop skills, every squiggly line and disproportionate limb takes on a creepy but charming quality when rendered in a more realistic form.
Redditors can’t get enough of his creations, and his Instagram account, thingsihavedrawn, has passed 44,000 followers.
Dom and I are blowing #Kisses4Wishes today for @RaysofSunshine. Text 'KISS03 £3' to 70070. pic.twitter.com/u3wTVhvIG3
-- Tom Curtis (@iamtomcurtis) February 14, 2016
The 'uncanny valley' describes a phenomenon in which images appear human, but are not quite right and thus cause a sense of unease.
Not all of Curtis' images are frightening, like this clownfish that's cute enough to be a scene-stealer in 'Finding Nemo.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.