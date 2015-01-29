Here's The Heartwarming Tale Of A Dad Who Tries 'World Of Warcraft' After His Son Passes Away

A man in his late 50’s, who is grieving his son who just recently passed away, took to Reddit on Monday to ask for help playing the popular video game “World of Warcraft.”

He began playing because his son loved “World Of Warcraft,” and he “wanted to connect with areas of my son’s life I never understood.”

Since asking for guidance on the game, wondering where he should start, dozens, possibly even hundreds (via private messages) of Reddit users have responded to his initial post, offering condolences, tips, and even offering to play with him.

“I am in shock,” he said. “The outpouring of support and condolences boggles my mind. I would like to thank all you individually for your support and kindness. That total strangers would extend their sympathies to me and that a game was the catalyst is something amazing.”

The man says he is “humbled” by the collective love offered by complete strangers of the Reddit community, especially by those offering their “support and friendship both in the game and in real life.”

“This means so much to me I can’t accurately describe it,” he said.

Check out the whole thread on Reddit, it’s really worth a read.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.