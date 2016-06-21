A heroic dad rescued a flock of baby ducklings from a 30-foot ledge

It was raining ducklings over the weekend at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Eric Pelno and Channing Deren were walking up to a kids’ ride with their daughter when something fell on Deren’s shoulder.

It was a baby duck.

“There were 15-20 baby ducklings literally falling from a nest at least 30 ft high as we walked by,” Deren wrote in a Facebook post.

Pelno saved the day and began to catch the tiny ducks as they jumped from the high ledge.

Deren caught the heartwarming rescue mission on camera and shared it to Facebook.

Watch here:





Thanks to Pelno, she wrote that all the ducklings were safe and “joined up with mama duck” following their fall.

