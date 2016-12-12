This dad uses Photoshop to turn his son into a giant that toys with famous landmarks in awesomely surreal scenarios

Talia Lakritz
PyramidsCourtesy Adrian Sommeling

The INSIDER Summary:

• Adrian Sommeling is a photographer, graphic designer, and artist who Photoshops his son onto famous landmarks with surreal proportions.
• He’s inspired by watching his son and remembering his own childhood.


Adrian Sommeling‘s 10-year-old son can grow hundreds of feet with just a few clicks.

The Netherlands-based photographer, graphic designer, and artist has a fine arts background, but enjoys using Photoshop to create surreal scenarios.

His vividly detailed images star his son as a giant who toys around with famous landmarks. Sometimes, he even makes an appearance himself.

Adrian Sommeling is a photographer, graphic designer, and artist based in the Netherlands.

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

He started out drawing and painting with his mother, also an artist, before moving into digital design.

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

'I loved to paint photorealistic, and this was actually a good base for the work I am doing now,' he said.

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

He loves telling stories with his images, which feature his 10-year-old son as the protagonist.

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

'It's a bit like painting, but instead (of) paint, a real brush, and canvas, I use photos and Photoshop to create the images that pop up in my mind.'

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

Sommeling says he often thinks in images.

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

'If somebody tells me something, all kinds of images immediately pop up in my head,' he said.

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

The inspiration for the surrealist photos starring his son comes from watching him be a kid and remembering his own youth.

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

'When I see him growing up, I remember my own childhood and this inspires me to create these scenes,' he said.

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

'It's a bit my son's fantasy and my memories from the past.'

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

He also finds inspiration in famous buildings and landmarks.

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

'Landmarks, the news, a fun conversation with friends, and music can all be a source of inspiration,' he said. 'Inspiration is all around us.'

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

His son used to be surprised by the photos, wondering how it was possible to see himself somewhere he'd never been.

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

'Now he looks at it and just smiles,' Sommeling said. 'And sometimes he corrects me, if it doesn't look real enough yet!'

Courtesy Adrian Sommeling

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.