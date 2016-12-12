This dad uses Photoshop to turn his son into a giant that toys with famous landmarks in awesomely surreal scenarios

The INSIDER Summary:

• Adrian Sommeling is a photographer, graphic designer, and artist who Photoshops his son onto famous landmarks with surreal proportions.

• He’s inspired by watching his son and remembering his own childhood.



Adrian Sommeling ‘s 10-year-old son can grow hundreds of feet with just a few clicks.

The Netherlands-based photographer, graphic designer, and artist has a fine arts background, but enjoys using Photoshop to create surreal scenarios.

His vividly detailed images star his son as a giant who toys around with famous landmarks. Sometimes, he even makes an appearance himself.

