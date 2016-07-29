A dad made his kids sign an epic contract before he'd get them a dog

For kids, probably the biggest obstacle to getting a dog is convincing their parents it’s a good idea.

Redditor rjohnstone13 was on board, but there was a catch. The reluctant dad decided to write out a contract, which laid out the terms in which he would be ok with getting a family dog.

Among some of the best rules:

1. Dad never has to pick up dog poop. Ever. The dog’s poop is picked up at least 3x per week by children to Dad’s satisfaction.

5. The dog does not slobber or have a runny nose. All parties agree that those kind of dogs are gross.

11. The dog is never referred to as a child or sibling. All parties agree that the dog is a dog.

He followed up the letter saying that two weeks after everyone in the family signed the contract, they picked up a three-year-old shaggy mutt from a shelter named Kershaw. It fits all his criteria: it’s house-trained, it doesn’t shed, and it doesn’t drool.

Everyone, including dad, has opened their hearts to the new pet.

