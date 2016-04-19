This dad used a drone to pull his daughter's loose tooth

Chalk this up as another interesting use case for drones.

Obviously seeing the string attached to a doorknob manoeuvre as outdated, fitness and mobility guru Kelly Starrett instead hooked up a toy Millennium Falcon drone to his daughter’s loose tooth.

The result: Great success.

In a short video posted to his Instagram account for Mobility WOD, Starrett’s daughter says, “I love you Chewie!” before he launches the mini drone. It seems to have worked painlessly, since she doesn’t even notice once it’s out.

I think it’s safe to say: the future is definitely here.





