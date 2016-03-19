The jeans your dad wears may soon be back in style

Facebook/Levi’s Spring is all about light wash, slim fits.

When it comes to denim this spring, there are only two things you need to concern yourself with: light and relaxed.

Though dark jeans have been the predominate trend for the last decade or so, it seems we’re seeing a bit of reversal — especially in warmer months where dark colours are traditionally shunned. Light wash jeans offer a bit more of a relaxed vibe, and their rise in popularity (they have been trending since at least 2013) means they now come in a variety of styles and fits.

The trend has boosted the popularity of relaxed fits in jeans too. Gone is that super-skinny look for spring, and guys are taking note.

“A key style for [spring and summer 2016] is the more relaxed, straight or tapered fit,” Robyn Ferris, a denim buyer at at MrPorter.com, told Fashionbeans.com.

Now I know what you’re thinking: this means dad jeans are in.

Well, hold your horses — we’re not quite in dad jean territory yet. More relaxed fits don’t exactly equate to the relaxed fit that you’re used to seeing. We’re talking the difference between slim and skinny, which is measurable but not extreme. So no, these aren’t dad jeans quite yet — but that is the direction we’re heading.

Here are some good examples if you’re ready to get on board:

From right to left: Acne Studios Van Slim-Fit Tapered Stonewashed Japanese Denim Jeans ($290), Levi’s Made & Crafted Needle Narrow Slim-Fit Stretch-Denim Jeans ($180), Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans ($68).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.