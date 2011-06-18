Three Cool Dads Whose Inventions Have Made Parents' Lives Easier

DadGear’s Scott Shoemaker with a man-friendly diaper bag, and his twin sons as infants.

Photo: The Gear Group

For today’s dad inventors, necessity, ingenuity and a hefty dose of hard work are key ingredients.With an eye toward Father’s Day, we look at three “dadpreneurs” whose products are designed to make parents’ lives easier—and even more stylish.



From masculine diaper bags, a double-duty teething device and even a solution for the problem of early risers, their business ideas couldn’t be more different.

But the quest to solve parental dilemmas is what ties them together.

Dad Inventor #1: Scott Shoemaker

What He Does: Co-founder and president of Dad Gear LLC, Denver

Invention: Dad-friendly diaper bags, backpacks and vests

Scott Shoemaker and a friend were enjoying beers about eight years ago when the conversation turned to Shoemaker’s then 8-month-old son Carson—or rather, his shiny-fabric, purse-like diaper bag, which he dubbed the bad-news bag.

He and his friend, John Brosseau, decided that day to invent diaper bags that dads would dig.

They scoped out products at a children’s trade show and found little more for dads than black or brown versions of the standard frilly feminine gear.

They also learned buyers became fickle when new inventors had only one product. So the duo spent the next 18 months and $20,000 to develop a full line of dad-friendly diaper bags, vests and backpacks that retail for $60 to $110. They used hip styles, ranging from Americana themes to the more edgy skull-and-flame design.

At their first child-products show in 2005, they booked $10,000 in orders. And while Brousseau has kept his full-time tech job at a school district, he’s still active in DadGear. Shoemaker, 40, runs the company with two staffers. This year, the company expects annual sales of $600,000.

Shoemaker’s advice: Making a prototype doesn’t have to be expensive. “You don’t need a $5,000 designer,” he says. It cost about $600 to $800 for the duo to create a prototype from store-bought items they took apart and reassembled into their own creation.

Dad Inventor #2: Adam Nelson