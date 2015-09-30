Watch a dad transform his son's IKEA bed into secret clubhouse with a slide

YouTube Eric Strong spent $US850 building his son the bed of his dreams.

Eric Strong needed his young son to give up his convertible toddler bed — not just so he could have a “big boy bed,” but because Strong needed the bed for his daughter.

But his son told him that the only way he would ever give up his bed was if it was for “the most awesome bed ever.”

Inspired by other people who have hacked IKEA furniture, Strong decided he would build his son the bed of his dreams, complete with a slide, secret room, ball run, and bookcase. The entire project cost him $US850, he told the Huffington Post, and he uploaded a video of how he did it to YouTube. So far, it already has over 2 million views.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

First, Strong bought the ultimate hackable IKEA bed, the Kura Reversible Loft Bed, which only costs $US209. Strong explained in his video that he had seen numerous ways it had been hacked before and knew it was a great option.

He also bought Besta shelves, Trofast toy storage frame, and a second Kura bed. Though he said he was nervous that he wouldn’t end up needing any of the second Kura bed parts, Strong used nearly every single piece of bed with the exception of two metal rails.

YouTube He used two Kura beds, a Trofast toy storage frame, and a Besta shelf.

Strong also said he finished the project with some plywood slats, a whiteboard to cover the slide, and a few other tools from the hardware store. When he was done, the bed looked as though it was professionally designed.

YouTube The finished product.

With the Besta shelves, he created a secret door complete with a book mechanism that locks and unlocks the door. It’s a fairly simply design — when you want to get inside, simply lift up the book which will in turn lift a peg out of a hole. There’s also a handle on the inside.



Inside the secret clubhouse, Strong included a string of IKEA lights that change colour. He kept the space bare since he wanted to encourage his son to decorate the interior himself, provided he doesn’t spill food, play with fire, or compromise the integrity of the structure.



Because his son loves ball machines, Strong also rigged a PVC piping system that serves as a ball run. After dropping the balls through a hole in the top of the bed, the balls run down to a secret lever. Once all the balls are on the lever, it will release the balls into a bucket, which is attached to a rope his son can pull back up.



Strong even included a hidden secret window where his son can peak out from when he’s inside the clubhouse without giving his location away.



And just in case the bookcase door ever got stuck or stopped working, Strong created a secret escape passage through the Trofast frame.



After safety concerns were voiced online, Strong wrote on YouTube that he takes down the rope when his son is playing alone and that he’s since sawed down and rounded the posts at the bottom of the slide to minimise the chance for injury.

We’re guessing his son loves his new bed. Here’s one last look at the finished product.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.