A dad grew a sunflower taller than his house after his 4-year-old son asked him to

- A UK dad grew a sunflower taller than his house during the coronavirus lockdown.
- Douglas Smith told Insider he planted the seed on March 28, and four months later it was 20 foot tall.
- Smith, who lives in Stanstead Abbotts, Hertfordshire, England, grew the plant after his four-year-old son Stellan asked for a sunflower “as tall as the house.”
- According to The Sun, the sunflower is the tallest in the UK.
- Smith has grown some giant vegetables before, so had “high hopes” for his sunflower.
This is Douglas Smith and his four-year-old son Stellan.
Stellan asked his dad for a sunflower “as tall as the house,” so on March 28, his dad planted a seed that swiftly grew.
Before long, the plant was taller than Stellan.
A little while later, it was taller than Douglas too. “I’ve grown some (giant) veg competitively, but never a sunflower specifically — so I had high hopes!” he told Insider, but added that it was going to be challenge.
Douglas had bought the seed from John Butler, who grew North America’s tallest sunflower at over 26ft 8ins, according to The Sun.
Over the course of the coronavirus lockdown, the sunflower grew up to the top of the family’s home in Stanstead Abbotts, Hertfordshire, England.
Not only did the sunflower fulfil Stellan’s demand of growing as tall as the house, it grew taller.
The sunflower is now 20 feet tall, making it the tallest in the UK. And Stellan seems pretty pleased with it.
Douglas reckons the plant may have another inch or two in it yet.
