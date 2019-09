One Michigan fan is a very lucky guy. His son surprised him with tickets to the Ohio St.-Michigan game (in Ann Arbor this year) for his birthday.

The dad doesn’t realise at first what the present is, but when he does, the reaction is priceless (via FTW):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.