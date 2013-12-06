A Dad Started Colouring In His Kids' Drawings -- And Produced Some Amazing Art

FredDrawing2Fred GiovannittiFred Giovannitti colours his kids’ drawings while flying for business trips.

Reddithas been buzzing about a dad who takes his young kids’ drawings on business trips and colours them in to pass the time on the plane.

It’s both an adorable collaboration between father, son and daughter as well as an impressive collection of surrealist art. We reached out to the artist, Fred Giovannitti, who goes by Tatsputin on Reddit, to find out more.

“I invent industrial equipment designed to save and protect the world’s marine ecosystems,” he wrote. “To help pay for this, I travel 10 days each month to Las Vegas, where I own a small tattoo studio.”

When he’s not travelling, Giovannitti lives in Delaware with his wife and two children, eight-year-old Freddie and six-year-old Sofia.

“Sometimes people seem like they don’t want to bother me so they keep quiet,” Giovannitti said in an email to Business Insider, “Other times, with the more sociable flight mates, they think I’m colouring my own drawings and are always surprised to hear the story behind what I’m doing.”

His work with tattoos inspired the way he chose to shade the drawings with coloured pencils. Lately, he has started experimenting with colouring his kids’ drawings on his iPad using the ArtStudio app after snapping a photo of the line drawing. Giovannitti said it actually takes less time for him to work with the coloured pencils because he’s more comfortable with the medium, but either way, he can finish a drawing in one of the three-hour legs of his flight across the country.

“Although I will be dabbling more on the tablet,” Giovannitti wrote, “I’ll be sticking to the pencils mostly for our future collaborations.”

Giovannitti coloured this Santa just this week based on a drawing by his daughter Sofia.

Giovannitti also coloured this holiday elf this week based on a drawing by his son Freddie.

This alien was coloured using the iPad app ArtStudio.

Sofia drew these cats while Giovannitti added a blue sky behind them.

Giovannitti does most of his work on 8 x 10 paper.

The rooster drawings were coloured in while at home instead of travelling.

Sofia told Giovannitti she dreamed about this elephant.

Giovannitti's daughter drew a series of pictures of girls in sweaters.

Here's a girl in a Christmas sweater.

Giovannitti said this drawing by his daughter started the tradition of colouring his kids' pictures.

This was one of the first things Giovannitti's son Freddie drew for him to colour.

Here's another drawing Giovannitti coloured by his son Freddie.

Giovannitti also takes pictures of his kids' drawings at home in case they forget to give him a new drawing before he leaves.

The first time Giovannitti experimented with colouring on his iPad it was because he forgot to bring his coloured pencils on his flight.

