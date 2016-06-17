A Dad made an amazing one-handed catch while holding his daughter at a baseball game

An early contender for Dad of the Year effortlessly caught a foul ball while with one hand while holding his young daughter in the other at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Thursday night.

The Phillies were playing the Toronto Blue Jays when the Jays’ Kevin Pillar hit a ball that went zooming into the seats. Our Hero Dad, Brian Kucharik, already had his hands full with his daughter Emily, a beer, and some french fries. Fortunately, he also had ninja-like reflexes.

Hero Dad stuck out his hand almost casually, without moving much or disturbing his daughter as the ball zoomed straight to his outstretched bare palm. It was a magnificent catch.





Kucharik did spill his fries, but the Phillies rewarded his amazing catch with a new basket, according to the MLB.



The home team was pretty impressed with his fielding skills, even if the Blue Jays ended up winning the game 13 to 2.

Mid-4, #Phillies trail Toronto 8-0. But this happened earlier…so that was cool. pic.twitter.com/nUlnFVr9JE

— Phillies (@Phillies) June 17, 2016

Dads. Is there anything they can’t do?

