A Dad made an amazing one-handed catch while holding his daughter at a baseball game

An early contender for Dad of the Year effortlessly caught a foul ball while with one hand while holding his young daughter in the other at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Thursday night.
The Phillies were playing the Toronto Blue Jays when the Jays’ Kevin Pillar hit a ball that went zooming into the seats. Our Hero Dad, Brian Kucharik, already had his hands full with his daughter Emily, a beer, and some french fries. Fortunately, he also had ninja-like reflexes.
Hero Dad stuck out his hand almost casually, without moving much or disturbing his daughter as the ball zoomed straight to his outstretched bare palm. It was a magnificent catch.
Kucharik did spill his fries, but the Phillies rewarded his amazing catch with a new basket, according to the MLB.
The home team was pretty impressed with his fielding skills, even if the Blue Jays ended up winning the game 13 to 2.
Mid-4, #Phillies trail Toronto 8-0.
But this happened earlier…so that was cool. pic.twitter.com/nUlnFVr9JE
— Phillies (@Phillies) June 17, 2016
Dads. Is there anything they can’t do?
