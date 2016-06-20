A dad 'babysat' his daughter's doll all day and took adorable photos to prove it

Kansas dad Trent McCain owns a trucking company. But he also might want to take up babysitting on the side.
When McCain’s 9-year-old daughter Joselyn asked her father to babysit her doll, Abbie, during a day of work, McCain didn’t just say yes: He went all out.
“I didn’t want Joselyn thinking I threw Abbie in the sleeper and forgot about her,” McCain wrote in a Facebook post published last week. “We decided to have a little fun and post pictures of our travels.”
Abbie had a snack on the go:
PostbyMcCain Enterprises, LLC / McCain Trucking & Harvesting.
Then she posed with the truck:
She even helped out with some important tasks:
And she made sure to snap a selfie with her “grandpa” before the day was over:
“Abbie and Grandpa have had a good day,” McCain wrote on Facebook. “Glad we could bring a little entertainment to our friends.”
