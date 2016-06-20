A dad 'babysat' his daughter's doll all day and took adorable photos to prove it

Kansas dad Trent McCain owns a trucking company. But he also might want to take up babysitting on the side.

When McCain’s 9-year-old daughter Joselyn asked her father to babysit her doll, Abbie, during a day of work, McCain didn’t just say yes: He went all out.

“I didn’t want Joselyn thinking I threw Abbie in the sleeper and forgot about her,” McCain wrote in a Facebook post published last week. “We decided to have a little fun and post pictures of our travels.”

Abbie had a snack on the go:

PostbyMcCain Enterprises, LLC / McCain Trucking & Harvesting.

Then she posed with the truck:

She even helped out with some important tasks:

And she made sure to snap a selfie with her “grandpa” before the day was over:

“Abbie and Grandpa have had a good day,” McCain wrote on Facebook. “Glad we could bring a little entertainment to our friends.”

NOW WATCH: Dads with vacuum cleaners make the best ponytails



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.