Hedge Fund With A Clever Name Is Up 25% This Year

Bros

Photo: facebook

It’s not a big story when a hedge fund is doing poorly this year because so many are.The big story is when a hedge fund is banging out great returns, like Dabroes, a hedge fund run by former-SAC guys Abe and Jack Eisenstadt, and that that fund is named Dabroes like Da Bros, because it’s run by two brothers.



From MarketWatch:

New York-based Dabroes, which specialises in European equity trading and oversees about $750 million, returned 24.75% after fees in the first eight months of 2010.

The only other hedge fund that we’ve seen doing well this year is Velite, which was up 20% – but that was just in August.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.