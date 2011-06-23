After 80 Failed Inventions, This 84-Year-Old Created The Game Of The Year

George Weiss has spent the last 45 years filing patents for failed inventions from his Brooklyn basement.



But it wasn’t until three years ago, when he was cutting up plastic tiles, that he thought of Dabble: a fast-paced word game that is now in 42 stores nationwide and just won the 2011 Game of the Year Award from Creative Child Magazine in the Family Word Games category.

“I guess some people think I’m crazy for spending so much time down here, but this is what I enjoy doing,” Weiss tells the New York Daily News. “I just can’t give it up. It’s not an addiction, but what am I supposed to do, watch TV all day?”

The premise of the game is simple: each player gets 20 letters and has five minutes to come up with a word of two, three, four, five or six letters. The winner’s score is the sum of the leftover tiles of the other players.

Some of Weiss’ past creations included convertible Christmas ornaments, do-it-yourself storage systems, and a cube card that Hallmark refused to buy.

