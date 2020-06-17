How 5 of the most memorable moments in Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' were pulled off

David Lee/Netflix ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

“Da 5 Bloods” cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel spoke to Insider about the most memorable shots in the movie.

Sigel explained why it was so hard to shoot Spike Lee’s famous “double dolly” shot, which always shows up in his movies.

He also said it took a couple of takes for Delroy Lindo to get his memorable scene pulled off where he talks directly in front of the camera.

Cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel was in Thailand shooting the Netflix action movie “Extraction” when he got the offer to go do another movie for the streaming giant.

But this would be a special one because it meant he would get to work with Spike Lee.

Though the Oscar-winning writer-director and the veteran cinematographer go way back, as the two have worked together on commercials Lee has directed, they have never done a feature together. Sigel was excited to do the movie, though he literally had zero preparation for it.

“I finished ‘Extraction,’ went home for a few days, and started ‘Da 5 Bloods,'” Sigel told Insider.

“Da 5 Bloods” is a powerful look at four Vietnam veterans who return to the country to find the gold they left behind and bring back home the remains of their fallen squad leader, Stormin’ Norman. And to pull that off, Lee sought out the talents of Sigel. Though known for bringing lush photography to movies over his career like “The Usual Suspects,” “Drive,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Sigel also was a documentary filmmaker early in his career.

“I spent a number of years doing documentaries in war zones in Central America so that style was familiar to me,” Sigel said. “Spike also wanted something epic and sweeping. I think he recognised that I could deliver both ends of the spectrum for him.”

Insider spoke to Sigel about five of the most memorable shots in the movie, including his personal favourite, to get the behind-the-scenes story of how they were pulled off:

Warning: Spoilers below if you have not seen “Da 5 Bloods.”

It took a couple of takes for Delroy Lindo to get comfortable talking directly into the camera in this memorable scene.

Netflix Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods.’

Delroy Lindo’s already fantastic performance as Paul is topped at the end when he wanders off into the jungle on his own and begins to talk directly into the camera. The sequence is a moving one as it shows just how troubled and conflicted Paul really is.

Sigel said that Lee and Lindo worked on shaping it a little but most of it was written in the script. And it was always planned that Lindo would talk directly into the camera, which in the business is known as a “direct address.”

“It’s a technique that Spike is particularly fond of,” Sigel said of doing a direct address in that moment of the movie. “I think it took a moment for Delroy to get comfortable with. Every actor plays to the camera, but here he was playing right to the camera. It took a few takes but he built up his performance every time.”

Sigel’s favourite shot in the movie is the reveal of Stormin’ Norman.

Netflix Chadwick Boseman in ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

Paul’s journey through the jungle on his own doesn’t go well. He’s bitten by a snake and loses the backpack that has his share of the gold in it. But at this lowest of low points, he’s then visited by Stormin’ Norman (Chadwick Boseman) in a very dramatic way.

In one continuous shot, the camera moves from Paul’s face to the sky where the sun is shining through the trees, and then to Norman. (Sigel noted that this was all done in-camera, no post-production tricks).

Sigel said the way that shot came about made it his favourite of the whole movie.

“It was one of those amazing serendipitous moments where everything from performance to lighting to location all came together,” he said.

“I knew the shot needed some kind of transition from this internal monologue to this fantastical event, and it just all came together,” Sigel continued. “The original location I was presented with for that scene was different and to me, it didn’t have the magic that the scene needed. So I found another area. I kind of lobbied Spike that it would be a more appropriate location for that scene and he immediately got it.”

The movie was finished months ago, but the shot of a Black Lives Matter group is extremely powerful when watching now.

Netflix The Black Lives Matter scene in ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

At the end of “Da 5 Bloods,” it’s revealed that Eddie’s (Norm Lewis) $US2 million share of the gold is given to the New York City chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s a moment that could have been shot today as protests continue across the country, rather than when the movie was finished months ago.

“It’s one of the amazing ironies of the movie,” Sigel said. “The fact is the dynamic that’s going on right now in the streets of the US and the world is really based on a situation that has existed for hundreds of years and has once more come to ahead.”

“This film has been done for months, long before George Floyd decided to go buy a pack of cigarettes,” he continued. “The Black Lives scene was in there and nothing changed after the event. The film is just that relevant.”

The shot of sneakers hanging from the line was not planned — Lee just came up with it.

Netflix The sneakers scene in ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

As the movie’s main characters head up the river, they see a lot of sights, but one of the most unique is when they come across a pair of sneakers hanging from a line. David (Jonathan Majors) tries to grab them, but he doesn’t succeed.

Sigel said that shot wasn’t planned.

“I think it was an inspirational thing for Spike in the moment,” he said. “It all came from him. He’s a huge sneaker aficionado.”

But where did he get the sneakers?

“I’m not sure, but I know Spike had ordered a bunch of sneakers early on in production as a gift for the cast,” Sigel said. “I remember seeing boxes and boxes of sneakers.”

There wasn’t much room to pull off Lee’s famous “double dolly” shot.

Netflix Sandy Huong Pham and Clarke Peters in ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

If there’s a shot that’s synonymous with a Spike Lee movie it’s when an actor is placed on a dolly and moved slowly with the camera pointed directly at their face. This happens at the end of “Da 5 Bloods” when Otis (Clarke Peters) meets his daughter for the first time, Michon (Sandy Huong Pham).

Sigel was excited to be the latest cinematographer to do the shot, known as a “double dolly.” But admits that there wasn’t much room to pull it off.

“Spike decided to do it in a location that was the least friendly location to do it that you could ever imagine,” Sigel said. “We were in a real apartment with really low ceilings, very small rooms, and it’s like now you’re going to do a dolly shot with actors sitting on a dolly.”

Sigel said that they had around 30 feet of dolly track to work with.

“And we used most of it to do that shot,” he said. “But it was an honour to do. To be a part of that role call that have done that shot for him.”

