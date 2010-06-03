Everything And Everyone You Missed At D8 Today

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Today was the first full day of the the All Things D conference.On hand was Comcast COO Steve Burke, ex-AOL CEO Steve Case, Jeffrey Katzenberg of Dreamworks, John Donahoe of eBay.



There were also demos of the Dell Streak and Microsoft’s Project Natal.

