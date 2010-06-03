Everything And Everyone You Missed At D8 Today

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital
Today was the first full day of the the All Things D conference.On hand was Comcast COO Steve Burke, ex-AOL CEO Steve Case, Jeffrey Katzenberg of Dreamworks, John Donahoe of eBay.
There were also demos of the Dell Streak and Microsoft’s Project Natal.
Steve Burke, COO of Comcast told Kara Swisher that he wasn't going to fire Jeff Zucker, despite what the NY Post reported today.
John also said Paypal will be introducing a micropayments system and only 30% of eBay's purchases are through auctions.
