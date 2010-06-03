Everything And Everyone You Missed At D8 Today

Jay Yarow
john donahoe ebay

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Today was the first full day of the the All Things D conference.On hand was Comcast COO Steve Burke, ex-AOL CEO Steve Case, Jeffrey Katzenberg of Dreamworks, John Donahoe of eBay.

There were also demos of the Dell Streak and Microsoft’s Project Natal.

Steve Burke, COO of Comcast told Kara Swisher that he wasn't going to fire Jeff Zucker, despite what the NY Post reported today.

Lookie who was in attendance! Martha Stewart swung by the Qualcomm booth for some odd reason.

The Kno, a dual screen Linux-based tablet was unveiled.

More toys? More toys! Project Natal was demoed. People look goofy playing it.

We found this on Twitpic. Pretty sure it's a photoshop. Anyone at D8 confirm?

eBay CEO John Donahoe says the eBay iPhone app was downloaded 10 million times.

John also said Paypal will be introducing a micropayments system and only 30% of eBay's purchases are through auctions.

Did you miss Steve Jobs last night?

