Here's the moment when Harrison Ford got emotional talking to 'Star Wars' fans at Disney's big event

Rob Ludacer

During the D23 Expo, Star Wars : The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams invited the cast of the new film onto the stage to help him introduce a new poster for the film. The reveal of poster, designed by veteran film poster artist Drew Struzan, was followed by a surprise appearance by Harrison Ford.

