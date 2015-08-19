Here's the moment when Harrison Ford got emotional talking to 'Star Wars' fans at Disney's big event

During the D23 Expo, Star Wars : The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams invited the cast of the new film onto the stage to help him introduce a new poster for the film. The reveal of poster, designed by veteran film poster artist Drew Struzan, was followed by a surprise appearance by Harrison Ford.
