D-Day Veterans Return To Normandy, 70 Years Later [PHOTOS]

This 88 year-old veteran, pictured during a re-enactment of a paratrooper landing near Normandy, participated in a glider-borne attack on German artillery positions during the D-Day invasion.
Many of the Allied soldiers who stormed the beaches didn't survive the invasion. Half of Roland Chaisson's squad was killed before they made landfall. At left is his photo as a 19-year-old corporal the year of the D-Day invasion; at right is a photo of him taken in Louisiana this week.
This 88-year old veteran from Connecticut paid his respects to Americans killed in the invasion at a cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer.
D-Day veterans attend a ceremony in Caen on June 4th. In total, 3,000 soldiers who took part in the invasion are returning to the Normandy coast for the 70th anniversary.
The presidents of the U.S. and France appeared with veterans before before the June 6th commemorations.
Veterans from Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island in Normandy this week. All are in their late 80s and early 90s. By the time the next major D-Day commemoration comes around, there will be even fewer veterans from the invasion still alive, and a connection to one of the most consequential events in modern history will be lost.
