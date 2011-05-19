D' Amalfi Limoncello Supreme : Worlds Most Expensive Liquor

It seems that the worlds most expensive market is heating up. Mere days after the worlds most expensive whisky and most expensive non-alcoholic drink ; Stuart Hughes has announced the most expensive liquor in the world.

The liquor itself is from the Antica Distillery of Italy, but its the bottle which is truly breath taking. The neck of the bottle has 3 single cut flawless diamonds which are worth 13 carats. The bottle also has on it a single mammoth diamond of 18.5 carats (which apparently is one of the worlds rarest diamonds)..

The bottle was specially commissioned by an Italian client who wishes to remain anonymous but Stuart tells us that they have one more bottle for sale – if you can afford the price – £27 million (43.64 million dollars).

More details of the drink here. <i> A national drink of Italy, limoncello is served either before a meal to cleanse the palate, or as a light and refreshing after-dinner beverage. It is made from fermented lemons, which are steeped in a mixture of sugar and alcohol for at least 20 days.</i>

The best limoncello as this one comes from the Amalfi coast in Italy thanks to its sweet lemons which have a distinctive flavour.

Thanks Stuart

Props to Seeitalia (also a brilliant treasure trove to read more on the Limoncello). The Rich Times

