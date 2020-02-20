The Czinger 21C is a 1,250-horsepower hybrid supercar made from 3D-printed parts — here's what we know about the car so far

Czinger The Czinger 21C.

Last week, Los Angeles-based company Czinger teased its hybrid 21C supercar, claiming it would offer “dominating” performance.

Czinger gave more details Monday, claiming the 21C makes 1,250 horsepower and travels from 0 to 62 mph in 1.9 seconds.

The 21C also sports an unusual in-line seating configuration – where the passenger sits directly behind the driver – along with carbon fibre and 3D-printed parts.

The Czinger 21C will make its official debut March 3 at the Geneva International Motor Show.

There’s a new hybrid supercar heading to the Geneva Motor Show next month, complete with a claimed 1,250 horsepower and a blistering 0-to-62-mph time. It’s called the Czinger 21C.

Czinger, a newly formed automotive company based out of Los Angeles, released teaser video and press release for the 21C last week, promising the vehicle would be “groundbreaking,” “dominating,” and “a paradigm shift in the way performance vehicles are conceived.”

The company didn’t give much detail to back up those claims, drawing some scepticism in the automotive community.

But on Monday, Czinger released yet another video and press release touting some impressive performance figures that, if accurate, would make the 21C one of the fastest-accelerating production cars in existence.

We’ll get more of the details when the Czinger 21C makes its formal debut in Geneva on March 3, but here’s what we know about the spaceship-like 21C so far:

Last Wednesday, LA-based car company Czinger began teasing its 21C supercar, which is set to debut at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 3. On Monday, the company released some crucial details.

Czinger hasn’t said too much about the car yet, but the claims it did make were bold.

Czinger said the 21C was developed in Los Angeles by “21st century scientists and artisans.”

Czinger also claims to use “additive manufacturing methods to create performance-engineered componentry.” In other words, some parts of the vehicle are 3D printed.

Notably, Czinger said the 21C’s chassis is additively manufactured.

In last week’s press release, Czinger promised “dominating performance” from a “strong hybrid powertrain” …

… and on Monday, Czinger began making good on that claim, stating that the 21C travels from a standstill to 62 mph in a blistering 1.9 seconds.

That would make it half of a second faster to 62 mph than the $US3 million Bugatti Chiron. It would also be slightly quicker than the Tesla Roadster, which promises a 0-to-60-mph time of 1.9 seconds.

Sources: Bugatti, Tesla

The 21C’s grunt comes from a hybrid powertrain that makes a whopping 1,250 horses, according to Czinger.

The hybrid supercar also sports carbon-fibre body panels and wheels …

… and a driver’s seat positioned smack in the centre of the car, similar to the McLaren F1.

Both the 21C’s in-line seating configuration and overall design harken back to the 2015 Divergent Blade, another car developed by Czinger CEO Kevin Czinger.

Divergent 3D The Divergent Blade.

Source: CNBC

Czinger certainly makes a lot of claims about its new 21C supercar, but we’ll have to wait until the Geneva International Motor Show next month to see whether or not it lives up to the hype.

