Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic won gold in the women’s snowboard cross and she did it with an amazing mustache painted on her face.

Her reaction on the medal podium was equally outstanding.

Samkova is no stranger to the fake mustache. Here she is in December at the World Cup.

