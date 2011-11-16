This Czech MP Projected Gay Porn At Prague City Hall

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Kateřina Klasnová, a Czech MP and right wing populist party Public Affairs (VV) deputy chairman, recently projected gay pornography at a recent government meeting at Prague City Hall, according to Czech Position.Klasnová used the graphic images to protest allegations that a company renting out Prague-city-owned property was operating a sauna, named “Babylonia”, that allowed gay sex and prostitution.



Ceske Noviny writes that the images were taken from websites that were using Prague city property. Klasnová has obscured the private parts of the gentlemen involved with black boxes.

Klasnová claims that the site is being rented out below market rates, but her critics say she is persecuting Prague’s gay community.

