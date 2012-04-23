Austerity And Corruption Are On The Verge Of Killing The Czech Government

Photo: AP

We’re seeing a big day for European upheaval today, what with the French elections and the turmoil in Holland.There’s another country you should be keeping an eye on — The Czech Republic.



Bloomberg reports that the three ruling parties have agreed to dissolve their coalition government before April 27. Deputy Premier Karolina Peake has til the end of today to find 10 lawmakers to join her in a new government, or the country will be forced to hold snap elections.

Outside of parliament, the situation is tense. On Saturday the country is saw its largest protests since the end of Communism, with some 100,000 taking to the streets to call for an end to austerity measures, Lidovky.cz reports.

The coalition’s troubles began when Vit Barta, a senior member of VV, the smallest ruling-coalition member, was convicted in a bribery case. Barta was accused of paying a colleague $26,500 to support him and end negative attacks against him.

Initial reports suggest Peake has found enough support to survive. We should know by the end of the day.

