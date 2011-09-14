A Blogger Is Threatening To Kill The Czech Finance Minister

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Police in Prague are searching for a blogger threatening to kill Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek, according to the Prague Daily Monitor.The blogger (who is not named) is reportedly seeking weapons and underworld connections from other bloggers to commit the crime.



“I’m receiving lots of threatening e-mails. Somebody threatens me everyday. I also receive SMSs with unpleasant prognoses such as that someone will stab me to death, disembowel and shoot dead,” Kalousek told Czech paper Parlamentni listy.

Kalousek was a controversial figure in last year’s Czech austerity budget, which limited the public finance deficit to 4.6 per cent of gdp.

