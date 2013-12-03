10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Right Now

YouTube screenshotMiley Cyrus: Big on Tumblr in 2013.
No time for pleasantries! Let’s go!
- Cryptolocker virus holds your computer for ransom and demands payment in Bitcoins.
- See the 1926 ad that inspired ViralNova.
- Here’s our monthly ranking of the best smartphones you can buy right now.
- Salesforce admits it screwed up its own hackathon contest and has given away another $US1 million to the runners up.
- Apple bought Topsy, a social media analytics company.
- Here are the top search trends on Yahoo for 2013.
- See the 10 most viral blogs on Tumblr in 2013.
- Chinese company Huawei will exit the U.S. market because it no longer wants to deal with accusations of spying.
- Hundreds watched a man try to commit suicide live on 4Chan and did nothing.
- This transcript of an Amazon customer service call is your worst nightmare.
