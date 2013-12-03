10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Right Now

Jim Edwards
Miley cyrus wrecking ballYouTube screenshotMiley Cyrus: Big on Tumblr in 2013.

No time for pleasantries! Let’s go!

  1. Cryptolocker virus holds your computer for ransom and demands payment in Bitcoins.

  2. See the 1926 ad that inspired ViralNova.

  3. Here’s our monthly ranking of the best smartphones you can buy right now.

  4. Salesforce admits it screwed up its own hackathon contest and has given away another $US1 million to the runners up.

  5. Apple bought Topsy, a social media analytics company.

  6. Here are the top search trends on Yahoo for 2013.

  7. See the 10 most viral blogs on Tumblr in 2013.
  8. Chinese company Huawei will exit the U.S. market because it no longer wants to deal with accusations of spying.
  9. Hundreds watched a man try to commit suicide live on 4Chan and did nothing.
  10. This transcript of an Amazon customer service call is your worst nightmare.

