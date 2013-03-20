REPORTS: Cyprus' Banks Could Be Closed For Another Week, ECB Working On 'Insane' Plan

Matthew Boesler

Banks in Cyprus have been closed since the country put together a deal with the EU over the weekend to bail out its troubled banking system.

The thing that makes this deal so controversial is that every person with a savings account at a bank in Cyprus will be subjected to an instant, 10 per cent expropriation of his or her account balance before banks re-open.

They were originally supposed to re-open their doors today after an EU-wide bank holiday Monday to observe St. Patrick’s Day.

Then, it was reported that they would remain closed until Thursday.

A new report from Dow Jones suggests that Cypriot banks now won’t be re-opened until next Tuesday.

That was followed by reports that the ECB is working on capital control plans for when the banks re-open.

Lorcan Roche Kelly, Chief Europe Strategist at Trend Macrolytics, tweeted that capital controls are a bad idea:

Meanwhile, depositors trying to access their cash in Cyprus remain in limbo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.