REPORTS: Cyprus' Banks Could Be Closed For Another Week, ECB Working On 'Insane' Plan

Banks in Cyprus have been closed since the country put together a deal with the EU over the weekend to bail out its troubled banking system.



The thing that makes this deal so controversial is that every person with a savings account at a bank in Cyprus will be subjected to an instant, 10 per cent expropriation of his or her account balance before banks re-open.

They were originally supposed to re-open their doors today after an EU-wide bank holiday Monday to observe St. Patrick’s Day.

Then, it was reported that they would remain closed until Thursday.

A new report from Dow Jones suggests that Cypriot banks now won’t be re-opened until next Tuesday.

*Cyprus Banks Could Stay Closed Until Tuesday March 26 – Source — DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) March 19, 2013

That was followed by reports that the ECB is working on capital control plans for when the banks re-open.

RANsquawk: #Cyprus and ECB officials working on capital control plans for when banks open, include limits on daily transactions — Open Europe (@OpenEurope) March 19, 2013

Lorcan Roche Kelly, Chief Europe Strategist at Trend Macrolytics, tweeted that capital controls are a bad idea:

I dislike depositor bail-ins, but capital controls are in-f-ing-sane. Let’s hope there is nothing more than rumour to this — Lorcan Roche Kelly (@LorcanRK) March 19, 2013

Meanwhile, depositors trying to access their cash in Cyprus remain in limbo.

