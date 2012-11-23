The Cyprus Stock Market Is Having One Of The Biggest Rallies We've Ever Heard Of

It doesn’t get much attention, but Cyprus is a Eurozone country that’s in pretty much the same economic situation as Greece (except it has natural gas, so the Russians have taken a liking to it).
Like Greece it also needs a bailout, and it reportedly has just hammered out a deal with the Troika.
The stock market reaction? Up 10%.
When the alternative is your country going bust, it’s not that weird. But still, wow.
(Via Efthimia Efthimiou)
