Just breaking now: The Finance Minister of Cyprus Michael Sarris has resigned.



This comes in the wake of a very tumultuous bailout for the country, which saw large depositors at two large banks get slammed.

More to come.

BREAKING: Cyprus finance minister Sarris resigns — Bloomberg TV(@BloombergTV) April 2, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.