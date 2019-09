CYPRUS DELAYS VOTE ON CONTROVERSIAL BAILOUT UNTIL TUESDAY

According to a report from Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation, the Cyprus vote on a bank bailout package that includes controversial haircuts for depositors is already being pushed back to Tuesday.



Via Open Europe:

RANsquawk: CYBC reports that Cyprus may postpone parliament vote, Cyprus banks may remain shut tomorrow — Open Europe (@OpenEurope) March 18, 2013

Not off to a good start this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.