YOU MAY NOT CASH CHECKS: Cyprus Announces Draconian New Rules To Keep Money From Fleeing The Country

Dow Jones has details of the new capital controls that Cyprus will impose on its banks when they re-open in order to prevent a full-fledged bank run.
One part of the plan is to allow people to deposit checks – but not to cash them:
*Cyprus to Suspend Cashing of Checks, Allow Check Deposits -Officials
— DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) March 27, 2013
Here are additional details, via Dow Jones:
*Cyprus Capital Control Decree Valid for 7 Days Starting Thursday -Officials
— DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) March 27, 2013
*Cyprus Capital Control Measures Apply to All Accounts Irrespective of Currency -Officials
— DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) March 27, 2013
More to come…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.