This company claims to have invented the 'last umbrella you will ever buy'

Kickstarter This is what you’re trying to avoid.

If you’ve ever found yourself standing in the rain with a broken umbrella, you might want to invest in the Cyprus Umbrella — a new umbrella currently being funded on Kickstarter that claims to be “10 times stronger” than a regular umbrella.

Here’s a look.



While it might look like your typical rain-shielding device, the Cyprus is designed with a rib suspension system, so it’s significantly more resistant to the elements than the typical umbrella. The creators say they spent over 1,000 hours perfecting the design.

“Unhappy with how an umbrella flips inside out so easily, we invented an independent suspension system to defend against strong winds,” the Cyprus team explained in a press release. “This invention allowed the Cypress Umbrella to be extremely wind resistant, yet keep the overall weight comparable to its competition.”

Each “rib” in the suspension system is made of tubular pieces combined with stainless steel pins to really make the umbrella secure.



The Cyprus is also designed to change colour. The cover can be snapped in and out to match your outfit or emotion each day.



One of the best features of the Cyprus is the built-in cover for when the umbrella is not in use. Instead of carrying a wet umbrella into the office or stuffing it in a plastic bag, the Cyprus comes with a pop-up enclosure for drip-free storage.



There are still five days left in the Kickstarter campaign, but the project has raised more than $US20,000 over their initial goal. You can check also check them out on Facebook here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.