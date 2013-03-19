REPORT: Cyprus Banks Will Remain Closed Until Thursday

Photo: AP

Via Bloomberg, AP is reporting that Cypriot banks will now remain closed through Thursday.The bank bailout deal was completed over the weekend to take advantage of a bank holiday in the EU today, owing to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.



However, the holiday was extended through Tuesday to allow the Cypriot government more time to pass a vote on the bailout deal, which includes a controversial haircut on depositors.

Now, depositors in Cyprus won’t be able to access their funds until Friday at the earliest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.