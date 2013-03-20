Outraged Cypriots And Russians Protest The Controversial Bailout [PHOTOS]

Christina AvraamCyprus’ legislators recently voted down a controversial bank bailout deal that would have put a surprise levy on the accounts of all the country’s bank depositors.



But they were merely expressing the will of the people — or at least those who’d gathered outside the House of Representatives in Nicosia Tuesday to protest the deal.

We reached out to Christina Avraam, a photographer and Erasmus Program Assistant at University of Nicosia, who attended the demonstration.

She was kind enough to pass her notes and pictures of the event.

Huge thanks to Christina for the pics!

