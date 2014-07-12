Here's What Happens When You Try To Talk To The CEO Of CYNK

Everyone has been going nuts over a penny stock, CYNK Technology, that has surged 25,000% since mid-June.

Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission suspended trading of CYNK until July 24.

CYNK Technology operates a “social network” called Introbiz.com. The company has no revenue, assets or full-time employees. It has also been a mystery who runs the company.

According to a filing with OTC Markets, the company’s CEO is Javier Romero.

“Javier Romero is the President, CEO, Secretary, Treasurer, and Director of Cynk Technologies, Inc. Since 2009 Mr. Romero has been a Fisheries Officer for the Government of Belize based out of Belize City,” the filing says.

Other than that, there’s scant information available on Romero.

Introbiz is a website that allows users to pay for connections to celebrities and business people on social media. We were able to track Romero down via a more old-fashioned technology, Facebook, where the profile includes photos of him flying aeroplanes and fishing.

On the Facebook messaging system, he seemed to match the description on the filing. He told us that he’s from Belize and lives in Boston. He also said he’s learning how to fly aeroplanes and that he used to work as a fishery officer back in Belize.

Eventually, we asked for his number and called him up.

When reached by telephone, the man responded when we addressed him as “Javier.” But after we told him we were working on a story about CYNK Technology, he quickly told us that he’s not Javier and that his name is Jason.

“Jason” told us that he works for Javier, but doesn’t work for the company. He said that he’s been friends with Javier since they were kids in Belize. He also said that Javier is in Boston for the next few days.

Here’s what we talked about on the phone:

BI: Hey Javier, it’s Julia. “Jason”: Hi. How are ya? BI: How are you doing? “Jason”: [laughs] All right. BI: Are you in Boston right now? “Jason”: I am actually. BI: I’m a reporter and I’ve been really impressed with this company I know you’re affiliated with — CYNK Technology and Introbiz. I was wondering if you could help me out and tell me more about it. “Jason”: [laughs] Hey, I actually knew there was basically something like that going on. BI: So were you surprised the stock went up so high? “Jason”: Well, actually I’m not Javier. I work for him. BI: Wait. But why are you Javier on Facebook? That’s a little weird. “Jason”: Yeah. I work for him. BI: Well, where’s Javier? “Jason”: He’s actually out right now. I don’t really want to disclose his business. I can definitely get a number for you guys. BI: Yeah. So do you work at CYNK, too? “Jason”: I don’t. I just work for him. I don’t know. BI: Oh you work for him, but you don’t work with Introbiz? “Jason”: I do not. BI: If you’re not ‘Javier’ then what’s your name? “Jason”: My name is Jason. BI: Jason what? “Jason”: Hah. Ahhh like I said if you want to give me a number I can have him reach you guys. BI: Is he also in Boston with you? “Jason”: He is here. He will be here for a couple of days. BI: Is he really excited about the stock? “Jason”: I’m sure he’s going nuts about it or whatever. We haven’t really talked about it. Like I said, I just work for him. BI: You get to be Javier on Facebook? “Jason”: He asked me to check out his stuff. I just let him know what’s going on. BI: Does he usually let you talk to girls on his Facebook? “Jason”: Uh, no. BI: I was really hoping you could give me a little more insight into this. “Jason”: Personally, I don’t know much. I just work for the guy. We’ve been very good friends since we were young. He recently got a hold of me and said he has a job for me. BI: How did you guys meet? “Jason”: You know like I said Julia I don’t know if I should be talking to anyone about this. BI: You sound a little nervous on the phone. “Jason”: Yeah no, because I’m not supposed to be talking to too much people on his Facebook for him. I was just supposed to check his message. Then, here’s this good looking girl and she wants to talk to me. I got a little carried away, OK.

Jason has our number and we’ll update if he or Javier gets in touch. Meanwhile, we might just reach out on Introbiz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.