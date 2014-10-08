Magical, Hands-Free Video App 'Cycloramic' Cleverly Uses Your iPhone 6 Charger To Rotate Automatically

Panorama app Cycloramic made quite the splash on ABC’s “Shark Tank” earlier this year.

Cycloramic featured the unique ability to use an iPhone 5’s internal vibration motors to rotate the phone for perfect panoramas. The app wowed both the Shark Tank judges and viewers, and a $500,000 deal was struck at a $US3 million valuation.

Since Cycloramic originally relied on the iPhone 5’s flat edge to rotate, it continued to also work on the iPhone 5S. Once the iPhone 6’s curved form factor was revealed, however, Cycloramic’s future seemed uncertain.

Now, Cycloramic has come up with a truly clever solution, announcing a new version of the app designed for the iPhone 6 that uses the iPhone charger as a stand of sorts, allowing the iPhone 6 to sit and rotate in the slot between the charger’s prongs.

As the iPhone 6’s internal vibration motors cause the device to rotate, the app takes multiple photos, stitching them together to create a seamless, 360-degree panorama, hands-free.

It’s a smart move, utilising Apple’s own charger as a rotating stand, as all iPhone owners receive a charger with their new phone.

Cycloramic has experimented with creating its own rotating stands before. But this way, they don’t have to manufacture a physical product, and people can start taking panoramas immediately. It even works with Apple’s European charger, too.

Cycloramic also offers different ways to take panoramas. If you have the charger handy, you can use the hands-free mode, but there’s also a guided mode which takes less prep time and is the fastest way to take a panorama on the fly.

If you have an iPhone 6, you can download Cycloramic for iPhone 6 over at the App Store.

If you have an iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, or an iPad, you can download Cycloramic right here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

