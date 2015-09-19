Here's the panoramic photo app that made waves on 'Shark Tank'

The app Cycloramic allows users to take hands-free panoramic photos. It does so by manipulating the phone’s vibration mechanism to spin around on its own.

Mark Cuban announced he would invest in the app when its founder appeared on Shark Tank. It’s definitely an astounding sight to see, but is it worth the $US1.99 price tag?

Produced by Graham Flanagan

