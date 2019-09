Please enable Javascript to watch this video The app Cycloramic allows users to take hands-free panoramic photos. It does so by manipulating the phone's vibration mechanism to spin around on its own. It's definitely an astounding sight to see, but is it worth the $US1.99 price tag?

