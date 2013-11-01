This App Made Everyone In The Office Stop Working To Watch It

Every so often we come across an app that really surprises or amuses us. Cycloramic straight-up blew our minds.

This app from Egos Ventures lets you take 360-degree panoramic photos or videos using your iPhone 5 or 5S — without having to rotate the phone yourself.

All you need is a flat surface. Open the app, press the record button, and try not to gasp in amazement.

Check it out:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video. Cycloramic accesses the little motors that make your phone vibrate, and uses them to physically rotate the device. Because the iPhone has flat edges and an even weight distribution, it can spin around without taking a spill. The best part? This $US1.99 app is currently available in the App Store for free. Go crazy. Here's how our video turned out:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

(Hat-tip to BGR , where we first learned about the app.)

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.