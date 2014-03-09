Cyclones Off Northern Queensland Are Slow Moving -- For Now

Last year Cyclone Oswald brought flooding before drought conditions returned to Queensland. Photo Getty/ Chris Hyde

Cyclone warnings remain current for coastal areas of northern Queensland as communities from Lucinda to Proserpine are warned to prepare for heavy rain, gales and flash flooding.

The tropical lows on either side of the peninsula have not shown signs of development in the past 24 hours, however may intensify and develop into tropical cyclones as they move closer to land on Monday.

Authorities are warning residents along to coast to remain vigilant as a storm tide is expected to produce large waves and flooding along the foreshore.

Read the most recent updates from The Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology here.

Now Read: Twin Cyclones Expected To Bring Heavy Rain To Drought-Stricken Queensland

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.