Residents Are Panicking As "The Deadliest Cyclone In Generations" Is Bearing Down On Queensland

Australis’s season of biblically bad weather continues today, as Cyclone Yasi prepares to bear down on Queensland, with the city of Cairns (population 122K, per Wikipedia) right in the line of fire.



The Sydney Morning Herald reports that panicked residents are fleeing, but that they’ve been told it’s too late. At this point they must just hunker down for what is being described as “the deadliest cyclone in generations.”

Winds are currently gusting at 183MPH.

Meanwhile, the US braces for a gigantic blast of winter weather covering the entire midsection of the country.

