CYCLONE UPDATE: Cyclones Lam and Marcia have been downgraded, NT declares a state of emergency

Cyclone season. Photo: Ian Hitchcock/ Getty.

Cyclones Lam, in the Northern Territory, and Marcia, in Queensland, have been downgraded this morning.

Lam has left residents of Northern Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory without power, water and sewage forcing the government to declare a state of emergency.

Peter Chandler, the NT Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services, said the declaration gave officers involved the authority to evacuate residence and businesses in order to protect the community.

NT police will also assist with restoring the necessary facilities as well as clearing roads and runways.

Six houses are believed to have been destroyed on the worst hit area on the Northern Territory, Elcho Island, while Milingimbi has also experienced significant damage.

A flood warning has been since issued for the areas near Katherine, Kakadu National Park and Darwin as thunderstorms and heavy rain continue to pass over the region.

Across to the east and Cyclone Marcia in Queensland has been downgraded to a tropical low pressure system as it continues to move south.

Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Mount Morgan and Raglan were the areas hardest hit when Cyclone Marcia swept through the Capricornia region yesterday.

At least 200 homes in Yeppoon and 340 in Rockhampton have been reported as damaged or destroyed by ex-Cyclone Marcia.

Approximately 48,000 residence in the Rockhampton, Yeppoon have been without power, while many in the Capricornia region have been asked to conserve their water supply.

As power has not yet been restored to our water pumps we are urging residents to be conservative with their water use. #TCMarcia #bigwet — RRC (@RRCouncil) February 20, 2015

While heavy rains, strong winds and flash flooding is still possible, residents and emergency services have begin to clean up some areas in the north of the state.

Queeslands Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has asked the Defence Force for assistance.

Two Airforce planes, the AP-3C Orion and a KA-350 King Air will assess the extent of the damage by using high resolution imagery to analyse the area.

The Bureau of Meteorology says areas between Hervey Bay and the Gold Coast should also expected significant rainfall in the coming days.

“Ex-cyclone Marcia remains capable of producing heavy rainfall, and also the possibility of a few locally damaging wind gusts, particularly over higher terrain. Hence a Severe Weather Warning has been issued to replace the Tropical Cyclone warning”.

So far there have been no reports of major injuries in either state.

Police have warned residence in cyclone affected regions to remain vigilant and be patient with the recovery efforts as there is still danger present despite the cyclone downgrades.

For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones, people in the Northern Territory should contact the NTES on 132 500 or visit www.securent.nt.gov.au for safety tips.

Those in Queensland should do those same by contacting the QFES on 132 500.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.