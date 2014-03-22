Cyclone On Path For Christmas Island

Tropical Cyclone Gillian is expected to hit Christmas Island tomorrow morning, with damaging winds in excess of 125 kmh.

Residents have been put on Red Alert by The Christmas Island Emergency Management Committee, advising them to take shelter and protect themselves with mattresses and blankets until an “all clear” signal is given.

The bureau warns the storm’s high winds and heavy rainfall may persist through Sunday.

The BOM website has more.

