Cyclone Marcia clean up continues, damage bill rises to $67 million

Photo: Karin Calvert/Getty

The clean up from Cyclone Marcia continues, as 500 homes still wait to have power restored eight days after the storm hit land.

As Queensland’s agricultural industries remain unclear about the level of damage occurred, the Insurance Council of Australia has estimated the cost of claims has climbed to $67 million.

By February 25, 11,250 insurance claims were lodged by residents of central Queensland, including Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

About 90% of homes that lost power have had it restored but 500 are still without.

Photo: Glenn Hunt/ Getty.

Restoring power in remote areas has been difficult due to the debris caused by the cyclone.

Energy minister Mark Bailey said power some outlying areas of Rockhampton and Yeppoon, including Sleidner, Alton Downs, Bouldercombe, Stanwell, Water Park, and Keppel Sands are expected to be restored over the weekend.





