Cyclone Ita Has Been Upgraded To A Destructive Category Five Storm And Will Hit Queensland This Afternoon

Cyclone Ita has been upgraded to a category five system and is tracking towards far north Queensland. Image: Shutterstock.

Tropical cyclone Ita is intensifying and has been upgraded to a category five storm as it tracks towards the north Queensland coast.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the storm will cross the coast between Cape Melville and Cape Tribulation at 5pm today.

The bureau is warning destructive winds could extend out 80 kilometres from the eye of the storm, adding torrential rain and flash flooding could hit the coast from this morning.

A category five cyclone is the strongest on the bureau’s scale and can have winds of more than 280 kilometres per hour and widespread destruction.

Severe tropical cyclone Ita is the strongest system since cyclone Yasi which crossed the Queensland coast in February 2011. Yasi was one of the most powerful cyclones Queensland had experienced since records commenced.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.