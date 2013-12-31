Cyclone Christine Hits The Iron Ore Coast In Western Australia

Radar image, Bureau of Meteorology.

The destructive core of Cyclone Christine with winds of 200 kilometres an hour has hit the coast of Western Australia between the Pilbara’s two largest towns, Port Hedland and Karratha.

The iron ore towns of Port Hedland, Australia’s highest tonnage port, and Karratha are locked down as authorities issued a Red Alert.

Residents have either moved to evacuation centres or have stayed inside their homes with emergency supplies.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the Category 3 cyclone was estimated to be 120 kilometres west southwest of Port Hedland and 70 kilometres east northeast of Karratha and moving south southwest at 18 kilometres per hour.

“The system is moving away from Port Hedland and winds there are slowly easing. In the Karratha area winds are intensifying as Christine comes closer,” the bureau says.

